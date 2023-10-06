Disney's The Lion King to hold open auditions in Leeds to find new talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The production is looking for talented performers to work with industry professionals to develop their skills.

New members of the company would join an international cast of over 50 actors, singers and dancers at the musical’s home in London - the Lyceum Theatre - where the production has been seen by over 18 million people in the last two decades. Open auditions will take place across the country throughout October.

Auditions for singers and dancers will take place in Leeds on October 29 as well as Birmingham on October 9, Manchester October 28 and London on October 9 for dancers and October 23 for singers.

The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. Photo Deen van Meer.

In Leeds, the auditions will be held at the Yorkshire Dance, 3 St Peter's Buildings, St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AH. Morning registration is 10am to 11am and afternoon registration at 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Singers should be of excellent ability and be able to dance well in order to make up the ensemble. The casting team is also looking for strong dancers with a modern dance background and acrobatic skills are keenly desired.

Singers should be prepared to sing a contemporary pop or rock song and should bring the sheet music.

There will be no backing tracks, so auditionees should bring sheet music with them. Dancers must be warmed up and ready to dance in jazz shoes or bare feet.

Dancers may also be asked to sing and should therefore prepare one rock or pop song that showcases their voice and vocal range.

The story of THE LION KING roars into life using spectacular masks, puppets and costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventures, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.

The stunning artistry of the production is the work of a team of designers which drew on diverse cultural influences to recreate the rich colours and vast expanses of the African savanna in this daring and inspiring reinvention of one of the most successful animated feature films of all time.

Scenic design is by British designer Richard Hudson and lighting is by Donald Holder. Costume design is by Julie Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay.

The original score from the animated film was expanded for the stage and now features 15 musical numbers. As well as writing completely new songs, South African composer Lebo M created an evocative blend of African rhythms and chorales, with additional material by Julie Taymor and Mark Mancina.