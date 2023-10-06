News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Disney's The Lion King to hold open auditions in Leeds to find new talent

Disney’s award-winning musical THE LION KING is holding a nationwide call out for singers and dancers who wish to join the West End company in the future.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The production is looking for talented performers to work with industry professionals to develop their skills.

New members of the company would join an international cast of over 50 actors, singers and dancers at the musical’s home in London - the Lyceum Theatre - where the production has been seen by over 18 million people in the last two decades. Open auditions will take place across the country throughout October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Auditions for singers and dancers will take place in Leeds on October 29 as well as Birmingham on October 9, Manchester October 28 and London on October 9 for dancers and October 23 for singers.

The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. Photo Deen van Meer.The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. Photo Deen van Meer.
The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. Photo Deen van Meer.
Most Popular

In Leeds, the auditions will be held at the Yorkshire Dance, 3 St Peter's Buildings, St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AH. Morning registration is 10am to 11am and afternoon registration at 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Singers should be of excellent ability and be able to dance well in order to make up the ensemble. The casting team is also looking for strong dancers with a modern dance background and acrobatic skills are keenly desired.

Singers should be prepared to sing a contemporary pop or rock song and should bring the sheet music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be no backing tracks, so auditionees should bring sheet music with them. Dancers must be warmed up and ready to dance in jazz shoes or bare feet.

Dancers may also be asked to sing and should therefore prepare one rock or pop song that showcases their voice and vocal range.

The story of THE LION KING roars into life using spectacular masks, puppets and costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventures, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.

The stunning artistry of the production is the work of a team of designers which drew on diverse cultural influences to recreate the rich colours and vast expanses of the African savanna in this daring and inspiring reinvention of one of the most successful animated feature films of all time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scenic design is by British designer Richard Hudson and lighting is by Donald Holder. Costume design is by Julie Taymor, and choreography by Garth Fagan. The book was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated feature and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay.

The original score from the animated film was expanded for the stage and now features 15 musical numbers. As well as writing completely new songs, South African composer Lebo M created an evocative blend of African rhythms and chorales, with additional material by Julie Taymor and Mark Mancina.

Elton John and Tim Rice have added three new numbers to the five that they wrote for the award-winning score of the animated film. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, including the Academy Award®-winning Can You Feel The Love Tonight and the haunting Shadowland.

Related topics:LeedsLondonDancersDisneyWest EndSingers