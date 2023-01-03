Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn makes her stage debut at Yorkshire venue

Katie Glynn joins the tour of Wish You Were Dead at the Leeds Grand Theatre

Katie has also appeared in Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks and the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. She will be in the play when it arrives at the Leeds Grand Theatre for a week’s run from Tuesday May 2 to Saturday May 6.

Katie will be making her professional stage play debut in this world premiere production, playing the role of Cleo Morey from the dates at the Leeds venue.

Katie will join other lead cast members including George Rainsford – Casualty, Holby City, Call The Midwife – as DSI Roy Grace, Clive Mantle – Game of Thrones, The Vicar of Dibley, Sherlock and Casualty – as Curtis and Leon Stewart who will reprise his role as DS Glenn Branson, having previously starred in another Peter James stage adaptation, Looking Good Dead.

Katie said: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast.

" I’m really looking forward to visiting theatres all over the country, witnessing the audience reaction to the many twists, turns and edge-of-your-seat moments in the show.”

Wish You Were Dead follows five successful stage plays and the critically acclaimed smash-hit primetime ITV series Grace, which are all based on the best-selling novels by one of the UK's best crime authors Peter James.

This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James’ novels – making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

The stage play of Wish You Were Dead follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they take a much-needed holiday together.

They are hoping for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

Produced by Josh Andrews and Peter James and adapted by award-winning writer Shaun McKenna, who has adapted the five previous Peter James plays, the production will also reunite the creative team from

Looking Good Dead, with Jonathan O’Boyle directing, design by Michael Holt, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Max Pappenheim.

Previous Peter James novels brought to the stage include: Looking Good Dea which premiered last year starring Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye; The House on Cold Hill' starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons; Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore; Dead Simple starring Tina Hobley and The Perfect Murder' starring Les Dennis and Claire Goose.

