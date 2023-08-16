It's panto time! Theatre Royal announces Sleeping Beauty performances with fan favourite TV presenter set to return

Performances of the fairytale classic, which has been rewritten with a local twist by much-loved pantomime dame, Chris Hannon, will run from November 28 to January 7 at the famed theatre on Westgate.

Taking to the stage for his twelfth year, Chris will be joined by Sam Nixon, singer and double BAFTA award-winning TV presenter, who is returning for his fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in Wakeyland, the plot starts with people rejoicing as Old King Cole announces the arrival of a baby princess.

TV presenter Sam Nixon, will return for his fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

The fairies are called to bestow blessings upon the babe, but one fairy, Nocturna, has other ideas.

With interactive elements to the show, the audience will be encouraged to join in and the much anticipated Twelve Days of Christmas, which has become a key feature of the annual event, will also return.

Katie Town, executive director of Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: "The pantomime is our most popular performance of the year.

Performances of the Theatre Royal's pantomime will run from November 28 to January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has become a firm favourite with families of all ages and this year is set to be no exception.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chris and Sam back to the stage, along with our wonderful performers and young people’s chorus.

"Sleeping Beauty is a classic, however, with a local twist we know that it will be all the more relatable to our audience.”