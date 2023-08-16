News you can trust since 1852
It's panto time! Theatre Royal announces Sleeping Beauty performances with fan favourite TV presenter set to return

Wakefield’s Theatre Royal has announced its upcoming pantomime – an extra special adaptation of the fairytale classic, Sleeping Beauty.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Performances of the fairytale classic, which has been rewritten with a local twist by much-loved pantomime dame, Chris Hannon, will run from November 28 to January 7 at the famed theatre on Westgate.

Taking to the stage for his twelfth year, Chris will be joined by Sam Nixon, singer and double BAFTA award-winning TV presenter, who is returning for his fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal.

Set in Wakeyland, the plot starts with people rejoicing as Old King Cole announces the arrival of a baby princess.

TV presenter Sam Nixon, will return for his fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal Wakefield.TV presenter Sam Nixon, will return for his fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal Wakefield.
The fairies are called to bestow blessings upon the babe, but one fairy, Nocturna, has other ideas.

With interactive elements to the show, the audience will be encouraged to join in and the much anticipated Twelve Days of Christmas, which has become a key feature of the annual event, will also return.

Katie Town, executive director of Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: "The pantomime is our most popular performance of the year.

Performances of the Theatre Royal's pantomime will run from November 28 to January 7.Performances of the Theatre Royal's pantomime will run from November 28 to January 7.
"It has become a firm favourite with families of all ages and this year is set to be no exception.

"We are very pleased to welcome Chris and Sam back to the stage, along with our wonderful performers and young people’s chorus.

"Sleeping Beauty is a classic, however, with a local twist we know that it will be all the more relatable to our audience.”

Tickets to the show start from just £15 and are available now at: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/

