John Godber play to open at Theatre Royal Wakefield

John Godber. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Shakers: Under New Management has been written by the double BAFTA winning partnership John Godber and Jane Thornton and is the sister play to Bouncers. Godber also directs the show, which follows staff at the Shakers bar.

The high street might be struggling to get back to normal but the Shakers bar is under new management and they are determined to make it the place to be seen. Pubs are closing, Gin bars are so yesterday, and cocktails and decadence are back for the roaring 2020s, as the hospitality industry looks to a new future.

Misogyny is rife, in the home, in the workplace, and on the streets. The walk home after closing feels longer than ever, the customers are getting more leering, the hours longer, but the pay hasn't changed. For waitresses Adele, Nicky and Mel, their lives juggle home, work, school and everything in between, but how long can it be maintained?

Funny, physical and fizzing with wit, Shakers might just be the bar that we all want to be seen in!

See this revamped version of the iconic play which puts women's lives front and centre, as everyone returns to going out out, at the Theatre Royal from Thursday, September 8 to Saturday, September 17.