My Beautiful Laundrette: Popular stage show to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next month as part of national Tour
Based on Kureishi’s ground-breaking 1985 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, My Beautiful Laundrette tells the story of Omar and his former school-friend Johnny who come together to transform a run-down laundrette.
Against a backdrop of nationalism, racial tensions, financial crisis and political turmoil, the pair soon begin to realise their feelings for one another.
Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Executive Director, Katie Town, said: "We are incredibly excited that My Beautiful Laundrette is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield. The play feels as relevant today as it did when the story was first written and we are really looking forward to our audiences getting the chance to see it right here on their doorstep.”
My Beautiful Laundrette will visit the Theatre Royal Wakefield from March 11 to 14, with tickets on sale now.
For further details, or to book tickets, visit theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or call 01924 211311.