My Beautiful Laundrette: Popular stage show to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next month as part of national Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based on Kureishi’s ground-breaking 1985 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, My Beautiful Laundrette tells the story of Omar and his former school-friend Johnny who come together to transform a run-down laundrette.

Against a backdrop of nationalism, racial tensions, financial crisis and political turmoil, the pair soon begin to realise their feelings for one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Executive Director, Katie Town, said: "We are incredibly excited that My Beautiful Laundrette is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield. The play feels as relevant today as it did when the story was first written and we are really looking forward to our audiences getting the chance to see it right here on their doorstep.”

A new production of My Beautiful Laundrette will arrive at Wakefield's Theatre Royal next month.

My Beautiful Laundrette will visit the Theatre Royal Wakefield from March 11 to 14, with tickets on sale now.