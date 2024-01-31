New play written by Wakefield playwright to take centre stage in Ossett next month
Unforgettable will premiere at St Ignatius Parish Centre, in Ossett, on February 22 and will run for three nights.
The comedic drama follows writer extraordinaire Gaynor Teake, aka Francis Drake aka Francis Brooke – who disappeared from the spotlight ten years ago.
On what to expect from her new play, playwright Janet said: “I decided to combine a bit of a “who did what to whom” with quite a lot of biting sarcastic humour.
"This play has a strong story line and I hope the audience will try to work out the series of events leading to the disappearance of the once loved and revered Frances Drake.
“It’s always nerve racking opening a new play wondering whether or not the audience will like it or not, so I will be on tenterhooks waiting for feedback.”
Tickets for Unforgettable are available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/jaba-inc