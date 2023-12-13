Popular Wakefield theatre company to debut Elf The Musical at Ossett Town Hall
Elf The Musical will debut at Ossett Town Hall tonight (December 13) and run for five days until Sunday, December 17.
Based on the beloved holiday film, the stage adaptation follows Buddy the Elf, played by Diva Productions’ veteran Michael Markey, in his quest to find his true identity.
Artistic director of the production, Andrew Ashley, said: “We cannot wait for our audiences to finally see Buddy The Elf arrive in Wakefield!
"We intend to stage one of the biggest and most impressive shows that has been staged at Ossett Town Hall, bringing the magic of Christmas and Broadway Musicals together in one production!”
Tickets for the production are currently sold out, but there is a waiting list that can be joined.
For more information, visit: www.divaproductions.co.uk/elf