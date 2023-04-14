News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
3 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
4 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
5 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Ready to believe? Ghost: The Musical cast visit pottery class in The Ridings ahead of Wakefield theatre debut

The cast of forthcoming theatrical production, Ghost: The Musical, has got to grips with that famous Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore ‘pottery wheel scene’ ahead of their Wakefield performance.

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield theatre company, Diva Productions, sent its principal cast to a pottery masterclass with the city’s very own Jasmine Pottery Studios, in The Ridings Centre, to help them prepare for a very important part of the musical stage adaption of the hit movie Ghost.

Based on the 1990 academy award winning movie, Ghost: The Musical will come to the Theatre Royal, Wakefield later this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young lovers, Sam and Molly, are mugged on the way back to their apartment, leaving Sam murdered on a New York City street.

Michael Markey and Beth Rosamond will take to the Wakefield stage starring as Sam and Molly this month.Michael Markey and Beth Rosamond will take to the Wakefield stage starring as Sam and Molly this month.
Michael Markey and Beth Rosamond will take to the Wakefield stage starring as Sam and Molly this month.
Most Popular

Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger.

The movie featured a very pottery scene performed by its Hollywood stars, Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, and it was important to the director that the actors that they recreate this magical moment on stage authentically.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director, Andrew Ashley said: “Whenever you think of Ghost you remember that beautiful pottery scene and of course the song Unchained Melody.

"It is important for us to ensure that the scene looks believable and romantic, so we were delighted when Naomi at Jasmine Pottery Studios could help the actors and give them some tips in a pottery masterclass… It’s actually much harder than it looks!”

The cast of Ghost: The Musical took part in a pottery masterclass at Jasmine Pottery Studios, Wakefield.The cast of Ghost: The Musical took part in a pottery masterclass at Jasmine Pottery Studios, Wakefield.
The cast of Ghost: The Musical took part in a pottery masterclass at Jasmine Pottery Studios, Wakefield.

Ghost the Musical visits Wakefield from April 25 to 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are available for the production via the Theatre Royal Wakefield box office or website: www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Read More
Cost of living show inspired play to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal this month
Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in the hit 1990 romantic fantasy movie GhostDemi Moore and Patrick Swayze in the hit 1990 romantic fantasy movie Ghost
Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in the hit 1990 romantic fantasy movie Ghost