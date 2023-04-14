Wakefield theatre company, Diva Productions, sent its principal cast to a pottery masterclass with the city’s very own Jasmine Pottery Studios, in The Ridings Centre, to help them prepare for a very important part of the musical stage adaption of the hit movie Ghost.

Based on the 1990 academy award winning movie, Ghost: The Musical will come to the Theatre Royal, Wakefield later this month.

Young lovers, Sam and Molly, are mugged on the way back to their apartment, leaving Sam murdered on a New York City street.

Michael Markey and Beth Rosamond will take to the Wakefield stage starring as Sam and Molly this month.

Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger.

The movie featured a very pottery scene performed by its Hollywood stars, Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, and it was important to the director that the actors that they recreate this magical moment on stage authentically.

Director, Andrew Ashley said: “Whenever you think of Ghost you remember that beautiful pottery scene and of course the song Unchained Melody.

"It is important for us to ensure that the scene looks believable and romantic, so we were delighted when Naomi at Jasmine Pottery Studios could help the actors and give them some tips in a pottery masterclass… It’s actually much harder than it looks!”

The cast of Ghost: The Musical took part in a pottery masterclass at Jasmine Pottery Studios, Wakefield.

Ghost the Musical visits Wakefield from April 25 to 29.

Tickets are available for the production via the Theatre Royal Wakefield box office or website: www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk