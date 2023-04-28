The musical, based on the 1990 Hollywood film, has been given a spine-tingling refresh, courtesy of Wakefield-based theatre and production company, Diva Productions.

Like the iconic movie, starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, it follows the story of Sam, and his girlfriend, Molly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a robber shoots and kills Sam, he becomes a ghost, one which is unable to communicate with any other living being, apart from the fraudster, Oda Mae.

Michael Markey as "Sam" and Beth Rosamund as "Molly" in Ghost: The Musical at the Theatre Royal.

Oda Mae and Sam then embark on an investigation into Sam’s murderer.

Diva’s adaptation of the movie in musical form brought a hauntingly beautiful production to the Theatre Royal’s stage for spectators looking for a fun, modernised version of the timeless romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It felt like the movie had come to life, staying true to the source material whilst using a huge projector and an incredible lightshow to captivate the audience.

The production captures the nostalgia whilst also creating the spectacle that makes a good musical.

Aimee Good as "Oda Mae Brown" and Laura Hancock as "Rosa Santiago" in Ghost: The Musical.

The efforts of the incredible cast and crew do not go unnoticed with extraordinary performances from lead cast members, Beth Rosamund (Molly) and Michael Markey (Sam), who are both Theatre Royal veterans, having starred in a variety of productions at the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented twosome share obvious chemistry, rivalling that of the original movie.

However it is Aimee Good as “Oda Mae Brown”, that is the breakout star.

Opposing the loving ballads are her upbeat, highly choreographed numbers: ‘Are You A Believer’ and ‘I’m Outta Here’ that utilize the dancing talents of the ensemble and Aimee‘s powerhouse voice.

Another standout, is Theatre Royal regular, Laura Hancock, as “Rosa Santiago”, a small role that steals the spotlight and has the audience laughing with every line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pairing this talented cast with the non-stop visual effects and the strong musical catalogue makes for a great show.

Overall, Ghost: The Musical is an emotional rollercoaster of delight that makes the audience yearn for the timeless romance whilst enjoying every second.