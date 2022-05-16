Review: The Sound of Music, Theatre Royal Wakefield.

This time is was Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic masterpiece The Sound of Music which they made their own.

Not an easy task. I suspect that just about every member of the audience were well acquainted with the film and Julie Andrews' iconic performance and knew the words to every song, so expectations were high.

It's also a very lavish production with a cast of more than 30 and numerous costume and scene changes which were all carried out without a hitch.

Grace English as Maria in WWRTC's production of The Sound of Music

Performances from everyone were professional and well executed with word perfect dialogue and pitch perfect singing.

Grace English was a sweet Maria; Ian Fryer was a good support as Captain Von Trapp and they dueted together beautifully.

It was Rachel Hirst Marshall as Mother Abbess who stole the show, however, closing the first half with a rousing rendition of Climb Ev'ry Mountain which had the audience clapping and shouting their admiration.

Other members of the cast particularly worthy of mention include David Hokham as the rakish Max Detweiller who played his part to perfection and Hayley Harris who managed to convey the haughty disdain of Else Schraeder with nothing more than a subtle gesture or two.

Mother Abbess (Rachel Hirst Marshall) and the sisters

The six children in the Raindrops team along with Georgia Collins as Leisl were talented and worked together well. Bonnie Raine as Gretl was reprising the role played by her mother Lucinda Raine, nee Sugden, at Ossett Town Hall in 1990.

The orchestra under the guidance of musical director James Greatorex added to the overall excellence and the almost sell-out audience went home happy after a night of pure theatre.

WWRTC is back in October with Shrek - the musical.

If it's as good as The Sound of Music we are in for a treat.