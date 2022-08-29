Review: West Side Story, Theatre Royal Wakefield
Every time I see a performance by the quite remarkable Wakefield Youth Music Theatre I vow they can’t possibly get any better.Time and again I’m proved wrong.
Their production of West Side Story is excellent in every regard from the professional cast, the tightly choreographed dance and fight scenes to the atmospheric set.
The four leads are superbly cast. Franke Bounds, who is currently studying classical singing at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire plays Tony. His beautiful rich voice gave me goosebumps and he is surely a name to watch out for in the future
Abi Morris is a sweet Maria. This is Abi’s first outing with Wakefield Youth Music Theatre and hopefully it won’t be the last.
They are a wholly believable couple who feed off each other and give the story of the star- crossed lovers depth and feeling.
Lauren Dickinson as Anita and Dominic Pierechod are equally deserving of praise. This is Lauren’s fourth production with the group and Dominic’s second.
The massive supporting cast - 45 or so - all play their part to make this a colourful extravaganza of a show on a par with any on offer in the West End.
George Bentley’s Somewhere solo at the end is also one of the highlights.
The original performance opened on September 26 1957 on Broadway and ran for 732 shows.
This run is not quite as long but you can catch a performance until Saturday September 3, although tickets are selling fast.
Book at theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or at the box office on 01924 211311.