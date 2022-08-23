News you can trust since 1852
Showcase Cinemas announce epic 10-hour The Lord of the Rings movie marathon

It’s time to return to Middle Earth at Showcase Cinemas with a mammoth 10-hour movie marathon, featuring all three of Peter Jackson’s films back-to-back in 4K.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:59 pm
An epic The Lord of the Rings marathon is being held at Showcase Cinemas.
First appearing on the big screen back in 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring introduced film fans to J.R.R Tolkien’s Middle Earth, becoming an instant cinematic classic.

The Two Towers and The Return of the King, released in 2002 and 2003 respectively, continued to tell the story of Frodo Baggins’ perilous journey to Mordor, alongside the fellowship, to destroy the one Ring.

Amassing a huge $2.9billion at the box office, The Lord of the Rings franchise has become a huge favourite across the world, with many ‘Ringers’ settling in to watch all three films in one sitting.

And now, fans can do so once again on the big screen, as Showcase Cinemas will be launching the epic movie marathon across the nation on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager of Showcase Cinemas, said: “The Lord of the Rings trilogy is rightly considered as one of the greatest series of films in cinema history.

“We know that Lord of the Rings fanatics often sit down to watch all three movies back-to-back, but may have only done this at home. So we wanted to give them the opportunity to watch the legendary trilogy where they were intended to be seen - on the big screen.”

The marathon will start at 11am on Monday, August 29 and tickets can be booked online at showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/middle-earth-marathon

