The horrifying new play coming to Wakefield for one night only

Haunting play, Shock Horror is set to come to Wakefield for one night only next week.

By Kara McKune
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The live-action ghost story is coming to Wakefield on Tuesday October 25 at the Theatre Royal.

The play centres around ‘Herbert,’ a horror obsessed film-maker who gets his kicks from scaring his viewers.

However, his last act has awoken a nightmare that has led to him being the one haunted.

Shock Horror is coming to Wakefield's Theatre Royal for one night only.

This cutting-edge chiller fuses live action with digital video and has been said to excite, unsettle and thrill those brave enough to book.

The production stars Alex Moran (War Horse), Chloe Proctor (Emmerdale), Joseph Carter (Hollyoaks), and Chris Blackwood (Demon Eye) with music by Ben Parsons. (Grand Designs, Frankenstein)

The play was created by multi-award-winning artists Thunder Road, who are based in Yorkshire, and is currently touring the UK.

Tickets are avaiable from £15 here.

