‘Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time’ is currently on a national tour and will visit Wakefield’s Theatre Royal next Wednesday, on March 6.

Despite it being his 14th show, the comedy veteran heads into a highly emotional new territory as he bravely ventures into the world of grief and loss, a decision prompted by the passing of his younger brother Paul, aged just 44, in February 2022.

Ed said: “It’s something of a departure, and I’m slightly worried about that.

In his new show, Ed Byrne bravely ventures into the world of grief and loss. (Photo: Roslyn Gaunt)

"I’ve never really had the desire to write a show that had an overly serious element to it. Frankly, just being funny is a furrow I’ve been happy to occupy. But this new show features some heart-wrenching, soul-bearing stuff.”

Ed candidly admits that mining his family’s bereavement for comedic effect would challenge his performing skills – and emotional bandwidth – in a unique way.

He explains: "Death is universal. We will all lose someone. So the best thing to do is laugh at it. Although I was aware, when I was first writing and performing this new show, that there was a danger I might, you know, lose it onstage.

"But I don’t want it to be the sort of thing where I rip my heart out and stamp on it for the audience’s delectation. I’ve been able to throttle back my emotions and keep them in check.”

Comedian, Ed Byrne, will perform his brand new show Tragedy Plus Time at Wakefield's Theatre Royal next week. (Photo: Roslyn Gaunt)

He continued: “Is it OK to talk about this stuff? I’d say this. Every night hundreds of people who didn’t know who Paul Byrne was will leave the theatre knowing who Paul Byrne was.

"I’m happy with that, and I think I give a good account of him on stage. I wouldn’t say he’s up there with me every night, but he’s there every time I think about the show, and I’ve got to make sure I do right by him.

"I said to the audience in one of the early previews, ‘yes, it is sad. But don’t worry because the show is funny. Because believe it or not, I’m actually quite good at this.”