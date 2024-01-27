News you can trust since 1852
Tickets go on sale for Grease The Musical at Wakefield's Theatre Royal

Grease is the word in Wakefield as tickets go on sale for Diva Production’s latest show at the Theatre Royal.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Wakefield-based theatre company will return to the Theatre Royal to put on numerous performances of the musical classic from April 24 to April 27, with tickets now on sale.

Since its electrifying Broadway and West End debut in the early 1970’s, Grease has remained one of the world’s most popular musicals with hit songs like Greased Lightnin and You’re The One That I Want.

A spokesperson for Diva Productions said: “The 1950s high school dream is about to explode in this rollicking musical that is both an homage to the idealism of the fifties and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious, provocative and rebellious.

Tickets are now on sale for Wakefield-based theatre company, Diva Productions' newest musical.Tickets are now on sale for Wakefield-based theatre company, Diva Productions' newest musical.
"Grease is among the world’s most popular musicals and has a cult-like following - we cannot wait to put our Diva spin on this electrifying musical!”

Tickets are currently available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/grease-2024

