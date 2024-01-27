Tickets go on sale for Grease The Musical at Wakefield's Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield-based theatre company will return to the Theatre Royal to put on numerous performances of the musical classic from April 24 to April 27, with tickets now on sale.

Since its electrifying Broadway and West End debut in the early 1970’s, Grease has remained one of the world’s most popular musicals with hit songs like Greased Lightnin and You’re The One That I Want.

A spokesperson for Diva Productions said: “The 1950s high school dream is about to explode in this rollicking musical that is both an homage to the idealism of the fifties and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious, provocative and rebellious.

"Grease is among the world’s most popular musicals and has a cult-like following - we cannot wait to put our Diva spin on this electrifying musical!”