The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford will host the Tony-award winning show in April and May 2024 and producers have announced that the cast will be led by 31-year-old Laura, a star in the West End version of the production.

Laura, who plays Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, reprises the role next Spring for the Bradford dates of a highly anticipated Wicked UK national tour, which is set to begin later this year.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be leading the UK & Ireland tour cast of Wicked and to be given the opportunity to continue my journey with this incredible show, which first began for me in the West End in 2017.

Wakefield's Laura Pick, began her incredible stage career at seven years old after auditioning for the Escape Youth Theatre.

"Having been born and raised in Yorkshire, it is a dream come true to be performing this unique and extraordinary role on the stage of the glorious Alhambra Theatre in Bradford.”

Michael McCabe, Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) of Wicked, added: “Laura Pick’s powerhouse performance wowed West End audiences at more than 350 performances and we’re excited that audiences in her home county of Yorkshire will now get to experience her thrilling vocals and passionate portrayal of Elphaba from Tuesday 16 April 2024.”

Laura auditioned for Escape Youth Theatre at the age of seven, later joining the ‘Lamplighters’ at the Lamproom Theatre in Barnsley and attending Saturday classes at Scala Performing Arts in Leeds.

Growing up, Laura attended Portsmouth High School before joining the Mechanics' Performing Arts programme at Wakefield College.

She began her professional training and subsequent career after winning a place at London’s Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

She made her London stage debut in July 2013 in The Sound of Music at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with her West End journey in Wicked beginning in 2017 when she was cast as the Standby for ‘Elphaba’.

Laura subsequently assumed the starring role full-time, playing ‘Elphaba’ in the West End at more than 350 performances to huge acclaim.

The Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues its open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it is already the 12th longest-running production in West End history.

The casting announcement comes at the perfect time as tonight (Monday February 27) Laura is set to perform one of the iconic numbers from the musical, Defying Gravity, as the BBC records ‘Big Night of Musicals’ at Manchester’s AO Arena.

The television broadcast of the musical extravaganza is set for the Spring.

Tickets for the upcoming Bradford performances from Tuesday April 16 2024 to Sunday May 19 2024, are available here.

