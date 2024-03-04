News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield theatre company looking for local talent to join upcoming Sweeney Todd musical

Diva Productions, are on the search for local talent to join them in their thrilling new production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT
The local company is looking for strong singers, actors and dancers to join them in the retelling of the popular Sondheim musical which will be staged in-the-round at Unity Hall, in Wakefield, this November.

Artistic director, Andrew Ashley, said: “We are looking for local talent to join us for this bloody and brilliant musical in a variety of roles.

“Sweeney Todd is a one-of-a-kind musical, that is rarely performed regionally, so this is a great opportunity for performers to get involved in what we promise to be an exciting and innovative telling of this chilling tale. We support diverse casting and welcome performers of all genders, ethnic backgrounds and body type to audition for all roles. ”

Open auditions will be held on Sunday, March 17 in Ossett.

For more information and to register for an audition, visit: www.divaproductions.co.uk/sweeney-todd.

