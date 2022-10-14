Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company’s production of Shrek The Musical is well worth the wait

And it was worth the wait. Despite problems with the set which necessitated its replacement with a very effective digital stage it was absolutely superb.

The casting of the four principal characters was inspired. Josh Roberts as Shrek plays and sings his heart out and his Scottish accent is pretty convincing; Emily Huddleston is a fiesty yet naive Fiona; professional actor and singer Matthew Roddis as wise-cracking Donkey said as much with the lifting of a carefully timed eyebrow as he did with his words and Matt Roberts as the diminutive Lord Farquaad had the audience laughing with and at him.

An ever changing cast of fairytale characters, guards and other characters meant a bewildering array of costume changes.

At times, around 40 members of the company were on stage together, performing complicated song and dance routines and there was never a bum note or a false step.

Director and choreographer Dee Bennie-Marshall and the entire team should be justifiably proud of their achievements.

A live band under the directorship of James Greatorex added to the overall enjoyment of the evening.

If you haven’t already got a ticket you’ll likely be disappointed as, at the time of writing, there are just a dozen tickets left for the rest of the run.

Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company return in May 2023 with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

All photos: Annette Crook

