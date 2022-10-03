Staff and supporters at the Theatre Royal in Wakefield will be joining the Theatre’s Performance Academy students to ‘dance all day’ on October 8th to raise funds for the theatre itself.

Participants will take it in turns to take to the floor and put on their best showstopping performance with there set to be at least one person dancing, at any given point, during the day.

Alongside students, the Peformance Academy has encouraged parents and staff to also get involved in the day.

The Theatre Royal's Peformance Academy will also take part. (Picture: Theatre Royal)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Theatre Royal is encouraging locals to sponsor the 'Day of Dance' by donating to their Crowdfunder and will be supported by the National Emergences Trust's Local Action Fund.

This means every donation to the 'Day of Dance' Crowdfunder will be doubled by the Trust.

A spokesperson from the theatre said: “This fun challenge will encourage our young participants to get involved in fundraising for the theatre and bring people together from across the organisation.

“Not everyone knows that the theatre is a charity and relies on generous donations to support our work therefore the sponsored Day of Dance is to raise vital funds for the Theatre, to support our work with local communities and young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatre Royal Wakefield staff and volunteers will participate in the Dance-A-Thon.