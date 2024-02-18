What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this March

From Alice in Wonderland to the ultimate Céline Dion tribute night, Charles Dickens’ ghost stories to comedian Ed Byrne – there is something for everyone at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre next month.
Here’s a full list of what to expect.
1. Lipstick On Your Collar - March 1
Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s! Packed with over forty hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and many more, performed by a live band. Tickets begin at £15. Photo: Theatre Royal Wakefield
2. The Bon Jovi Experience 2024 - March 2
Celebrating 30 years on the road this year, The Bon Jovi Experience is back with a brand-new production for 2024. Get ready to rock your way through an unforgettable journey with the only show to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself! Tickets begin at £15. Photo: Gripping Theatre Productions Ltd
3. Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time - March 6
Attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join popular comedian Ed as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs. Tickets begin at £29.50. Photo: Phil McIntyre Live Ltd
4. The Signalman - March 7
In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting. He tells a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance... but what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time? And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears? Tickets begin from £15 Photo: Rumpus Theatre Company