What's on in Wakefield: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this April

4 . Houdini's Greatest Escape - April 10

Harry Houdini is the world’s greatest entertainer. Just as his death-defying escapology stunts have him, and his wife Bess, on the cusp of a career-defining performance for King Edward, he finds himself framed for murder by a gang of criminals in cahoots with the chief of police. All will be revealed in this hilarious 39 Steps-esque thriller, played out in New Old Friends’ inimitable, award-winning style of physical comedy, sparkling wit and just a touch of chaos. Featuring a hard-working cast of four playing multiple roles on an almost harder-working set, this show will have you laughing and gasping throughout at the magic of theatre and the ‘real’ magic of illusions designed by TV’s Pete Firman. Tickets start at £15. Photo: New Old Friends