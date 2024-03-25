What's on in Wakefield: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this April

From a Women In Rock concert to a spooky Charles Dickens adaptation, comedian Andy Parsons to Grease The Musical – there is something for everyone at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre next month.
Here’s a full list of what to expect.
1. Dancin' On The Ceiling - April 4/5
This vibrant and colourful production is packed with various dance styles, ballet, contemporary, tap, Irish and musical theatre. With captivating performances, unforgettable songs, and dazzling stagecraft from Crigglestone School of Dance's Truly Scrumptious cast, this timeless production will ignite the spark of wonder in your heart. Tickets are available from £15. Photo: Crigglestone School of Dance
2. Women In Rock - April 6
Since 2016, Women in Rock have been wowing audiences across the UK and Europe with their sell out show. Celebrating five decades of the world's greatest female rock legends. From Quatro to Joplin, Cher to Turner, Pink to Blondie, Heart to Benatar, the set list is endless is one classic after another and has something for everyone. Tickets are available and start at £15. Photo: Artistes International
3. Technical Tours - April 9
Journey behind-the-scenes to discover what goes into bringing productions to life on the Theatre Royal stage, with a glimpse into the lives of our technicians. Sit back and let the production department at Theatre Royal Wakefield show you how they make the magic happen with an on-stage demonstration of all things technical. Tickets start at £6. Photo: Theatre Royal Wakefield
4. Houdini's Greatest Escape - April 10
Harry Houdini is the world’s greatest entertainer. Just as his death-defying escapology stunts have him, and his wife Bess, on the cusp of a career-defining performance for King Edward, he finds himself framed for murder by a gang of criminals in cahoots with the chief of police. All will be revealed in this hilarious 39 Steps-esque thriller, played out in New Old Friends’ inimitable, award-winning style of physical comedy, sparkling wit and just a touch of chaos. Featuring a hard-working cast of four playing multiple roles on an almost harder-working set, this show will have you laughing and gasping throughout at the magic of theatre and the ‘real’ magic of illusions designed by TV’s Pete Firman. Tickets start at £15. Photo: New Old Friends