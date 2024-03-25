There's plenty of fun for the children and families this Easter holiday at The Art House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drop in at The Art House between 26 March and 6 April for free activities, and tasty Easter treats served in the Coffee House and Cafe, or book onto fun and exciting children’s workshops as part of our Easter Art Club. You can also celebrate by bringing family and friends over to explore a world of bold, bright, colourful sculptures in our free galleries.

During the Easter holidays, children can also take part in a free Easter Egg Hunt. They are invited to find ceramic eggs around The Art House building by picking up a clue sheet in our Coffee House to uncover the whereabouts of the fallen eggs. If they find all 10, they win a free children’s hot chocolate.

Also, why not let the kids get messy at ours this Easter with a fun range of creative workshops? Aimed at children aged 7-11 and 12-16, the Easter Art Club offers an exciting range of workshops designed to help budding young creatives develop artistic skills. We provide opportunities for the children to work in professional Maker Space and work alongside our teaching artists. Workshops include making and painting their very own ceramic mug in our Ceramics Studio, or learning how to draw animals in the popular Japanese fantasy style of manga in our comic drawing workshop. Other events include playing and exploring with paint, discovering the beauty of Japanese calligraphy, and building self-portraits using clay!

Easter at The Art House

All our Easter Art Club workshops require booking ahead. Details can be found online at the-arthouse.org.uk/events

For those who want to get a little less messy, our Coffee House will be offering a special menu of tasty hot cross buns and chocolate delights! Visiting over the Easter holidays will also offer a wonderful opportunity to visit our brand-new exhibitions. These include stepping into an other-worldly exhibition of soft, vibrant textile works in the exhibition Interwoven by Saroj Patel. Visitors can expect a heart-warming feast for the eyes, with a flurry of colour and textures, hanging, bulging and bursting throughout the gallery!

You'll also find Wakefield-based artist Andy Singleton’s intricate sculptural installation Internal, made from just cut paper, suspended in the beautiful setting of the Tiled Gallery, accompanied by moving projections and sound.

There is plenty to see and do to suit every member of the family at The Art House over Easter. Open Tuesday-Saturdays. The Art House is closed on Good Friday to allow members of the team to spend time with their families.

Saroj Patel Exhibtion at The Art House

Easter fun at The Art House

Between 26 March–6 April 2024. Some events bookable.