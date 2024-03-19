Wakefield care home invites you to Marie Curie bake sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 10:30-11:30, staff and residents will be selling delicious, homemade treats to the public, dressed in Marie Curie yellow, to raise money for people with terminal illness and their families who are being supported by the charity.

96-year-old resident, Mary Shirt, said, ‘I think it’s a brilliant idea to give back to Marie Curie. I’m also looking forward to enjoying a scone and meeting new people, because it’s always nice to have a chat.’

Helen Batty, the Home Manager at Hepworth House, added, ‘Community is so important to everyone at Hepworth House, so we’re really looking forward to offering our support to the people who work so hard to help others at Marie Curie.

‘All are welcome to come along to the bake sale, have a cuppa and slice of cake or two, and meet our wonderful residents.’

Hepworth House’s Marie Curie bake sale will take place in the home’s vintage tea room on City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG.

To find out more, call 01924 973 699 or email [email protected].

