Wakefield Classic & American Car & Bike Show this April

Wakefield BID presents the much awaited Wakefield Classic & American Car and Bike Show.

Entrants gate open at 8.00am. £5 charge for any entrants and free event for public visiting.

For entry information, contact Paul Copley on 07860 778857.

Be part of this roaring event with live entertainment, quality food and drinks, and amazing costuming groups.

Top Ten Trophies, including Best bike and Best in Show.