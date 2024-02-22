News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Wakefield Classic & American Car & Bike Show this April

Sunday 28 April 2024: show starts 10.30am with motorbikes, classic cars, vehicles of interest!
By Susan RalphContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wakefield BID presents the much awaited Wakefield Classic & American Car and Bike Show.

Entrants gate open at 8.00am. £5 charge for any entrants and free event for public visiting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For entry information, contact Paul Copley on 07860 778857.

Most Popular
Wakefield BID presents......Wakefield BID presents......
Wakefield BID presents......

Be part of this roaring event with live entertainment, quality food and drinks, and amazing costuming groups.

Top Ten Trophies, including Best bike and Best in Show.

All proceeds from this fantastic day go to support Wakefield Hospice. Save the date and join us in the City Centre WF1 1HG for a day of wheels, thrills, and fun!