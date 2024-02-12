Wakefield Kung Fu Club celebrates Chinese Year of the Dragon with funding boost and new members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Kung Fu Club has been practising and teaching the Lau Gar Kuen form of Kung Fu for over twenty years. Shortly after the pandemic, the club relocated to Portobello Community Centre which has recently been awarded funding as part of Wakefield Council’s Our Year 2024 Year of Culture Celebrations to make accessible a wide range of activities at the centre to residents in Portobello and surrounding communities.

Sifu Dave Moore said: “We are delighted that the Portobello Community Centre has gained funding from Our Year 2024 and that our Kung Fu Club is one of the groups to benefit. As a result of this funding we have doubled the size of our club since January and we are enjoying training with children and families. Everybody is welcome and if anybody wants to give it a go, the first class is free, after which children under 16 train for £1 class and the adult class costs just £2 a class”

The Lau Gar Kuen style of Kung Fu is one of the original 5 ancestor styles. Lau Gar Kuen translated means 'Lau Family Fist'. The style is derived from a form of boxing practised at Kuei Ling Temple situated in Kong Sai (Guangxi) Province in west China. It was learned from a monk on retreat from that temple by Master Lau Sam Ngan, "Three Eyed Lau", a tiger hunter, who is honoured as founder of the style. In the late 1800’s, an acolyte called Yau Luk Sau learned the style and passed it on to his grandson, Master Jeremy Yau. Master Jeremy Yau, is the current keeper of the style having brought it to the United Kingdom in 1961, setting up the British Kung Fu Association in 1973. Wakefield Kung Fu club Sifus Dave and Dan regularly train with the Guardians of the style to retain its authenticity.

Wakefield Kung Fu Club celebrates Chinese Year of the Dragon

Sifu Dan Hannard said: “Kung Fu is great for physical and mental well being as it trains both the body and mind. It is good exercise but it is fun too, so people of all ages and abilities can participate and feel a sense of achievement”.

Wakefield Kung Fu Club meets at 7pm on a Thursday night at Portobello Community Centre. More information is available on the Wakefield Kung Fu Club’s Facebook page: @dewsburyandwakefieldkungfu