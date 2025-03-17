Walk for Wellbeing expands to Leeds and four more UK cities to champion wellbeing in hospitality

UK charity Hospitality Action’s annual fundraising event, Walk for Wellbeing, continues to grow in its sixth year by welcoming Leeds and four other new UK cities to the initiative.

Powered by hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum in partnership with Caterer.com and Imperial London Hotels, this year’s event sees Cornwall, Edinburgh, Leeds, Newcastle and York join the grassroots movement bringing the total number of host cities to thirteen.

Since its creation in 2020, Walk for Wellbeing has evolved from a small gathering into a nationwide initiative. It unites hundreds of hospitality professionals from all corners of the industry, encouraging them to take proactive steps towards their own wellbeing while supporting their colleagues. The event also provides employers with a powerful way to strengthen team bonds, boost morale and demonstrate their commitment to employee wellbeing whilst making a meaningful impact on the wider hospitality community.

Everyone in the hospitality industry and beyond is invited to lace up their walking shoes and come together for this flexible and inclusive event which promotes mental health and wellbeing, while raising awareness and critical funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.

Thirteen 20km hosted walks will take place across key UK locations in October. York will host the first walk on Sunday 12 October, followed by walks in Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Manchester on Sunday 19 October, culminating with Newcastle on Monday 20 October.

For those unable to join a city hosted walk, ‘Walk It Your Way' – taking place anytime between World Mental Health Day on Friday 10 October and Sunday 26 October – provides the flexibility to participate anywhere, any time. Whether walking on your own or with friends, family, colleagues or pets, participants can choose a route and distance that best suits them.

A new partnership to champion Leeds’s first Walk for Wellbeing

This year, Hospitality Action is excited to welcome Leeds Hotels and Venues Association as the first-ever host of Walk for Wellbeing in Leeds, taking place on Sunday 19 October.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director, Cedar Court Hotels Group and Chair of the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association, commented: “We’re delighted to take part in Hospitality Action’s Walk for Wellbeing. We have seen this event grow over the past few years, and after a successful local test run last year, we’re going all in this time.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our industry to come together, support each other, and raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing. At the LHVA, we’re passionate about creating a positive environment for our teams and the wider community, and this event is a perfect way to show our commitment while enjoying some fresh air and camaraderie.”

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action, said: “We are delighted to be working with Leeds Hotels and Venues Association for Leeds’s first hosted Walk for Wellbeing. With a strong presence in the city’s hospitality sector, and extensive industry connections, they are instrumental in expanding vital support for the initiative. Together, we’re creating even more opportunities for hospitality professionals to take part, connect and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

Register for Walk for Wellbeing today. Let’s walk the walk and make a positive difference together.

For more information and to register, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org