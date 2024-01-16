News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Get your hat and scarf on and enjoy the great outdoors at one of these Wakefield hotspots.Get your hat and scarf on and enjoy the great outdoors at one of these Wakefield hotspots.
Get your hat and scarf on and enjoy the great outdoors at one of these Wakefield hotspots.

West Yorkshire walks: Seven of the most incredible places to go for a wholesome winter walk in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Despite Wakefield weloming some sub-zero temperatures over throughout the week, there will also be some lovely winter sunshine maing it perfect for a wholesome winter walk.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Brave the cold, wrap up warm and embark on a bracing winter walk with family, friends or even by yourself.

From Newmillerdam to Nostell Priory – we have some of the most beautiful countryside and scenic views in Yorkshire that is stunning to enjoy whatever the season.

Here are seven great places to go for a winter walk across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

Head for a lovely winter walks through the Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in Castleford.

1. Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve

Head for a lovely winter walks through the Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in Castleford. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Explore Pugneys Country Park.

2. Pugneys Country Park

Explore Pugneys Country Park. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Sculpture Park is the eprfect winter walk for art lovers.

3. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is the eprfect winter walk for art lovers. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
YSP was recently awarded the 2023 Visitor Attraction of the Year and Cultural Attraction of the Year in the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards.

4. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

YSP was recently awarded the 2023 Visitor Attraction of the Year and Cultural Attraction of the Year in the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West YorkshireWakefieldPontefractCastlefordFive TownsNostell Priory