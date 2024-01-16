West Yorkshire walks: Seven of the most incredible places to go for a wholesome winter walk in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Despite Wakefield weloming some sub-zero temperatures over throughout the week, there will also be some lovely winter sunshine maing it perfect for a wholesome winter walk.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Brave the cold, wrap up warm and embark on a bracing winter walk with family, friends or even by yourself.
From Newmillerdam to Nostell Priory – we have some of the most beautiful countryside and scenic views in Yorkshire that is stunning to enjoy whatever the season.
Here are seven great places to go for a winter walk across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
