Despite Wakefield weloming some sub-zero temperatures over throughout the week, there will also be some lovely winter sunshine maing it perfect for a wholesome winter walk.

Brave the cold, wrap up warm and embark on a bracing winter walk with family, friends or even by yourself.

From Newmillerdam to Nostell Priory – we have some of the most beautiful countryside and scenic views in Yorkshire that is stunning to enjoy whatever the season.

Here are seven great places to go for a winter walk across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

1 . Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve Head for a lovely winter walks through the Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve in Castleford.

2 . Pugneys Country Park Explore Pugneys Country Park.

3 . Yorkshire Sculpture Park Yorkshire Sculpture Park is the eprfect winter walk for art lovers.