Yorkshire brewery becomes beer sponsor of England's first 'Long Course Weekend'

Set for 6th – 8th September in the Black Sheep home town of Masham, the brewery’s three-year partnership with LCW also includes title partnership of the Yorkshire Dales Sportive cycle event.

Brewed with fresh dales water in Masham, North Yorkshire, Respire is completely carbon-neutral. The sponsored beer exists in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust (YDMT), which offsets the carbon footprint associated with the production of Respire by planting trees across the Yorkshire Dales.

Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, commented on the sponsorship: “The entire Black Sheep Brewery team is excited to be bringing sport back to the Dales for the first time since the Tour de Yorkshire.

Black Sheep Brewery's Charlene Lyons and Jo Theakston and Long Course Weekend Founder Matthew Evans

“LCW is a community triathlon for the whole family. It’s arrival to England and Yorkshire will significantly benefit the regions’ grassroots sports and communities.”

With over three thousand competitors from across the world set to descend on Yorkshire, the event is expected to bring a huge boost to local businesses.

Matthew Evans, Founder and CEO of Long Course Weekend, added: “We are proud to announce that Black Sheep Brewery will be our title sponsor for the Yorkshire Dales Sportive and will also be our official Brewery partner. Being a local Masham company, with a local team makes it even more special. Their passion and innovation will add so much to the event through activation along the course. With the start and finish literally on their doorstep, they will play an integral part of delivering a real Yorkshire welcome to the athletes and supporters.”.

A light, sessionable IPA, Respire is available to all during the three-day event. A refreshing pint with purpose, each purchase will be supporting the preservation of the beautiful woodland landscape surrounding the Dales.

Long Course Weekend

Long Course Weekend has previously been held around the world, including New Zealand, Mallorca, Wales and Belgium.