21 jobs in Wakefield you can apply for now

If you're looking for work in the Wakefield area, then here are just a few that you can apply for today.

From a vets receptionist, team leaders, games master and even Santa Claus, there's something for everyone.

Take a look and click the links to find out more about the role and to apply.

Good luck!

CLEANER

Cleaner wanted to join busy warehouse sites in Wakefield. Hours: 18:00pm - 22:00pm. Monday - Friday. Rate of pay: £8.21 per hour Duties to include: Sweeping floor, cleaning, toilet checking, general warehouse maintenance. Contact Martin on 07811 674 374 or apply here

FATHER CHRISTMAS - SEASONAL

Great Grottos is looking for gentlemen from 28 years old and over to play the role at Carr Gate Garden Centre, Wakefield. Experience is not essential. DBS checks will be made. For more information click here

CHRISTMAS ELF - SEASONAL

Great Grottos Ltd is also looking for an Elf to help Father Christmas. You;ll greet families, prepare children to meet Santa and help the jolly man himself throughout his visit. For more information click here

TEAM LEADER - SANTA'S GROTTO

Great Grottos Ltd also need someone to oversee Santa and his Elves and customer service within the event at Carr Gate Garden Centre in Wakefield. Click here for more information.

BARISTA

Costa Coffee at Wakefield Westgate Station. Hourly rate of £8.21-£8.41. Click here for more information and to apply.

SALES ASSISTANT

The Works Stores Ltd at Trinity Walk, Wakefield, is looking for a sales assistant to work within a small team. You'll be doing a wide range of duties including keeping the shelves stocks. You'll have a passion of books, stationary and arts and crafts, which you'll be sharing with customers. Click here for more information.

SALES ASSISTANT - PART TIME

WHSmith Working in the Pinderfields Hospital, you'll need to be helpful and have a professional attitude. They are looking for customer focused, driven individuals, with a passion for delivering excellent service, to join their friendly team. Click here for more information and to apply.

RETAIL ASSISTANT - Iceland

The Food Warehouse is looking for someone to work at their store, which is open seven days per week, which means they offer a variety of shift patterns but require a high degree of flexibility. For further information about this job or to apply, click here

WAREHOUSE OPERATIVE - Tesco

You'll need to be passionate able delivering great customer service, be friendly, approachable and reliable in your work , make sure products reach the right stores, on time and in great condition and ideally have experience of working within a warehouse environment but this is not essential. For more information click here

VET RECEPTIONIST

Wakefield Westgate Vets4Pets is looking for a friendly receptionist to join their team. For more information or to apply click here

GAMES MASTER - ESCAPE ROOMS

Enigma Rooms Wakefield is looking for a Games Master to join their team. This is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic individual who is confident in a customer-facing role. You need to be confident enough to engage with players before they step into the room and during the pre-game briefing, provide clues to the players as required whilst their game is in progress monitoring them at all times, debrief teams after their experience ends, reset rooms, General housekeeping, cleaning and maintenance. Click here for more information and to apply.

GENERAL ASSISTANT - JACKS

As a Jack’s General Assistant you will be at the heart of the day to day operation to support the entire customer journey. You will have the opportunity to establish a fantastic team spirit and engage in a variety of tasks daily. For more information click here

CUSTOMER SERVICES ASSISTANT - WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE

Four permanent posts. 37 hours per week, Monday - Friday (Suitable for job share). A Customer Services Assistant is needed to join the Finance and Commercial Services team based in Wakefield Centre.To be considered for this role, you must have a basic knowledge of office systems and procedures, and computerised systems such as Microsoft Office including Word and Excel. NOTE: The deadline for applicants is 11.55pm today (August 21) Click here for more information and to apply.

ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Wakefield Council is looking for an administration assistant to join their team. This post will provide administrative support to the operational management team in delivering a high quality citizen focused outward facing Street Scene service within the Wakefield District. It will also support the Street Scene Management Team to provide a citizens focused service which delivers a clean, safe, accessible and attractive streets and open spaces that are pleasant to live in and give the local community a sense of belonging. For further enquiries please contact Dave Narey, Operations Manager on 0345 8 506 506. Click here for more information.

STARBUCKS BARISTA

Wakefield, £8.21 an hour. Euro Garages.Click here for more information.

CHRISTMAS CREW - THE ENTERTAINER

If you're enthusiastic about selling toys, are a great team player, positive, hard working and are ready to get into the Christmas spirit, then The Entertainer wants to hear from you. Click here for more information and to apply.

STAFF MEMBER - MCDONALDS SNOWHILL

You'll be working in our fast moving, high energy environment and they're looking for a genuine smile plus an ability to connect with customers and make them feel valued. Click here for more information and to apply.

BAKERY OPERATIVE - MORRISONS

Morrisons Manufacturing are recruiting for Bakery Operatives. Previous manufacturing and food handling experience is preferred but not essential as full training will be given. Tasks will include producing high quality products to meet customer orders cleaning and housekeeping. Click here for more information.

CAKE BAKERS & BAKERS ASSISTANTS

Artisan Bakes is looking for full and part time bakers and bakery assistants needed to join their Wakefield team. Main tasks will include working directly with bakers to create products fresh to order from scratch, assisting with weighing up, baking, decanting tins, washing dishes, decoration, packaging, dispatch and loading vans with finished goods. For more information, click here

CAFE ASSISTANT - CASTLE CAFE SANDAL

Senior weekend front of house cafe assistant required to work Saturday and Sunday between 8.45am-4.15/45pm. You'll need a bubbly personality and experience of working in a multi task position. The ability to work with the assistant manager to assist with the running of the cafe and mange a small team. Click here for information.

BAR TEAM MEMBER

Stonegate Pub Company (Old Halfway House, Wakefield) is looking for a team member. You do not necessarily need any experience but you do need to be able to demonstrate that you are a great team player as well as being able to work unsupervised during busy times and keen to learn. Click here to apply.