23 pictures from tenth Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021

Here are 23 pictures of the winners and attendees at the event. Pictures by Jim Fitton.
Outstanding Business of the Year Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration, the team from winner One to One Development Trust, and Joanne Taylor from Wakefield College.
Community / Bussines Hero Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration, Sarah Shooter from winner Theater Royal Wakefield, and Camille Johnson from PAB Studios.
Entrepreneur of the Year Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration, winner David Draper from Gas Fast and Adrian Hyde-Douglas from Haribo.
Employer of the Year Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration with Norinder Gill, Jas Gill, Jess Gaskell and Rose Smith from winner Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees, and Darren Byford from Wakefield First.