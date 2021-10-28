Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021 winners.

23 pictures from tenth Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021

The top names in Wakefield business gathered at the Theatre Royal Wakefield last night (Wednesday) for the tenth Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:16 pm

Here are 23 pictures of the winners and attendees at the event. Pictures by Jim Fitton.

1. Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021.

Outstanding Business of the Year Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration, the team from winner One to One Development Trust, and Joanne Taylor from Wakefield College.

Photo Sales

2. Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021

Community / Bussines Hero Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration, Sarah Shooter from winner Theater Royal Wakefield, and Camille Johnson from PAB Studios.

Photo Sales

3. Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021

Entrepreneur of the Year Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration, winner David Draper from Gas Fast and Adrian Hyde-Douglas from Haribo.

Photo Sales

4. Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards 2021

Employer of the Year Award. From the left, Host Harry Gration with Norinder Gill, Jas Gill, Jess Gaskell and Rose Smith from winner Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees, and Darren Byford from Wakefield First.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6