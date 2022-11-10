35 Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford companies named in Yorkshire Top 500

The companies, in Castleford, Knottingley, Normanton, Ossett, Pontefract and Wakefield, reported a combined gross turnover of over £3.8billion and operate across a range of sectors.

TEVA UK, the world’s leading provider of generic medicines and whose UK Commercial Headquarters operates from Castleford, topped the list of companies in the district, with the highest turnover.

Ardagh Glass Packaging, which has sites in Knottingley, Barnsley and Doncaster, and produces distinctive and innovative glass packaging for brands around the world, also featured highly on the list.

Thirty-five companies in the Wakefield district have been named among the Top 500 in Yorkshire in the hotly anticipated list published annually by Insider magazine.

Other top performers from across the district this year include Dunhills (Pontefract) who make Haribo sweets, Ossett-based Newly Weds Food Acquisition Ltd who manufacture, process and distribute food ingredients and games developers Team17 from Wakefield.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for business, said: “We are proud to see 35 businesses from across the district featuring in the list again this year.

"This is reflective of the fact that Wakefield is very much ‘open for business’ and businesses are continuing to thrive in the district.

“The Wakefield First team proudly support businesses at all stages to help them to innovate and grow. Our strong relationship with businesses continues to allow us to work in partnership, and to attract new inward investment to the district.”

