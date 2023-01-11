Business supplies and services firm Complete Business Solutions, based at Daughters Courts in Silkwood Park has been rescued from administration.

On January 9, Tim Vance, John Sumpton and Sam Woodward of EY Parthenon’s Restructuring team were appointed as Joint Administrators of Complete Business Solutions Group Limited, Bluefish Office Products Limited, The Irongate Group Limited and RAM Print Limited (“CBS”).

Advertisement Hide Ad

CBS is one of the UK’s largest providers of business supplies and associated services, including, general stationery and office supplies, IT and tech support, photocopier and printing supplies, workspace equipment and installation, and PPE and workwear.

Complete Business solution Silkwood Park in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

The business is headquartered in Wakefield and operates through a further 18 regional distribution hubs across the UK, employing a total of 632 people.

In Wakefield and Rotherham CBS employs 97 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately following the appointment of administrators, a sale of CBS’ business and assets was completed by the Administrators to a subsidiary of EVO Business Supplies Limited (EVO).

EVO is the UK and Ireland’s largest specialist multi-channel business supplies and service distributor, operating a number of leading brands in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale means the immediate transfer of all employees to EVO and that services will remain the same for the company’s customers.

Tim Vance, joint administrator at EY Parthenon said: “CBS is one of the UK’s leading providers of business supplies and services, but the long-term impact of the pandemic lockdowns and subsequent change in working habits has created significant headwinds for the business an impacted revenue and cashflow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to announce the preservation of the entire business following its sale to EVO, along with the retention of all employees.”

Andrew Gale, chief executive of EVO, said: “We have worked with Complete Business Solutions for many years and are pleased to have delivered a solution that safeguards the business and saves over 600 jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The administrators were advised by Emma Sadler of Addleshaw Goddard’s Leeds Restructuring Team.

CBS has branches acorss the country, including Livingston, Gateshead, Ellesmere Port, Cardiff, Swansea, Hereford, Bristol, Plymouth, Guildford, Aldershot and Gravesend.