The warehouse has created 1,200 permanent jobs and holds millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers across the UK, as well as the rest of Europe.

The 500,000 sq. ft. centre has created a wide range of new roles, including engineers, HR and IT professionals through to health and safety and finance specialists and operations managers, as well as employees who perform the crucial roles of picking, packing and shipping customer orders.

The team marked the opening of the site with a series of celebrations including music by Dodworth Colliery M.W. Brass Band, and games and giveaways to welcome new employees through the doors.

David Benfell general manager of Amazon Wakefield, shows representatives of Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield Street Kitchen around the new facility, with Amish Patel and Sarah Osborne from Amazon.

Amazon Wakefield general manager, Dave Benfell, said: “We’re excited to have opened a new fulfilment centre in Wakefield.

"This new fulfilment centre, complete with power-generating solar panels on its roof, is a further sign of our commitment to the communities in which we operate and I am looking forward to the weeks and months ahead as we grow our team and deliver for our customers.”

Within three years, Amazon promises that more than 2,000 people will be employed at the centre.

Pay starts at £10.50 per hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles.

Leader of Wakefield Council, Councillor Denise Jeffrey said: “We’re delighted to see Amazon make such a significant investment in our district, not only creating thousands of jobs, but such a wide range of roles across a number of different disciplines in a state-of-the-art building.

"The added benefit such an employer brings is evident from their donations to two of our important local charities – Amazon may be a globally recognised name but it’s clear they care for the local community.”

As part of their start of operations, the centre team selected two charities to each receive £10,000.

The surprise donations were made to Wakefield Hospice, which provides care to people with life-limiting illnesses, and Wakefield Street Kitchen which provides food, clothing and support to people in need in the Wakefield area, while representatives toured the centre.

General manager of Amazon Wakefield, David Benfell.

Helen Knowles, director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, added: “We really appreciated being shown around the new Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield to get a clear insight into its incredible operations.

"We enjoyed meeting some of their employees and learning about their role in a worldwide organisation.

“We were surprised and utterly thrilled to be presented with a cheque for £10,000 at the end of the tour.

"The current financial climate is presenting huge challenges for so many people, businesses, and charities – Wakefield Hospice included – and these funds will go towards ensuring our vital services remain available to patients and families who need our support.

A drone shot of the new Amazon warehouse.

“On behalf of everyone at Wakefield Hospice thank you so much for this incredibly generous donation.”

Anna Howard, of Wakefield Street Kitchen, said: “It was great to tour the new Amazon building in Wakefield and meet some of the brilliant team members working there.