Amazon Wakefield's £1,000 donation to food charity

Leeds South and East Foodbank received £1,000 worth of food items from the fulfilment centre following nominations to support the charity from members of the Amazon Wakefield team. The fulfilment centre also has a collection point for team members to donate items for the charity.

Leeds South and East Foodbank, which is part of the nationwide network of foodbanks supported by The Trussell Trust, provides three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced, emergency food to local people who have been referred to the charity in crisis.

Speaking on the donation, David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield said:

“We’re pleased to make this donation to Leeds South and East Foodbank. This charity is an excellent organisation that supports people in our community through difficult times, and we hope this support helps it to continue its great work.”

Wendy Doyle, Operations Manager at Leeds South and East Foodbank, added:

“We would like to thank David and the Amazon team in Wakefield for their support through this donation. Donations like this mean we can continue providing food and support for those who need it.”

Community donations are just one of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.