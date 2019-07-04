Asda could deliver your shopping in just 30 minutes as it expands partnership with Just Eat

Supermarket giant Asda is expanding its partnership with Just Eat by giving customers the chance to order shopping that would be delivered to their door in just 30 minutes.

The service will be trialled at three stores and will see it spread around the country if proven a success.

The plan is in addition to the food delivery service already in place, which allows people to order freshly cooked pizzas from stores, and will allow shoppers to order their essential food items on Just Eat and will be delivered within 30 minutes.

Chief executive Roger Burnley said: "Our partnership with Just Eat that launched last year to deliver pizza direct to customers was a huge success, so much so that we're rolling it out to up to 50 stores by the end of the year."

With Asda not having any convenience stores, bosses will be hoping the trial can eat into rivals Tesco and Sainsbury's large portfolio of smaller sites.