'At risk' Wakefield listed manor house earmarked for controversial redevelopment targeted by vandals

Lupset Hall served as the club house for Wakefield Golf Club from 1936 to 2013 but was then sold on the open market and bought by a private buyer who started work on restoration.

But the plans were not completed the property was sold.

A new developer is now looking to convert the hall into flats but concerns have been raised over the plans and the derelict building has since fallen prey to vandals.

Lupset Hall has fallen into disrepair ahead of a planned redevelopment

The hall was built around 1716 and was the former home of Wakefield’s first MP, Daniel Gaskell in the 19th century.

The proposals would mean the demolition of the existing northern extension and construction of a new extension.

The planning application has received 12 separate objections from members of the public and one comment in support.

Writing on Wakefield Council’s planning portal, one person said: “It's terribly sad that it has come to this, when a once magnificent country house owned by our first MP and therefore hugely important to the city of Wakefield is allowed, by deleterious lack of foresight, money, and imagination, to deteriorate to the stage where, according to the applicant, the only possible way to save it is to embark on a scheme of works within the body of the house, which will cause, they concede, ‘extensive harm’ to this important local asset.”

A planning application has been submitted to convert the building into flats.

Another said: “The new build is too large and will overwhelm the original house. It is inappropriate for the Green Belt.

"The number of internal features contributes to Lupset Hall being a Grade II listed building, and the proposed subdivision will destroy many of them, such as fireplaces.”

A further comment said: “This is a listed building that has wonderful grounds that are surrounded by lovely countryside which should be for everyone's enjoyment.

Windows and doors have been smashed and boarded up.

"Not a car park for 26 cars and 18 flats. It should be a restaurant or community social hub or children’s play centre – something useful to everyone as a public asset.”

Another said: “I think the property should be kept as it is. A proposed build of flats or apartments destroys the natural beauty of the building and the surrounding area of woodland.

"I think changing such a beautiful and historic property that is Grade II listed sets a dangerous precedent that landmarks are not safe.”

However, in support of the plans, one comment said: “Seeing the golf house stood for so long unloved and unoccupied and knowing someone who has looked into revamping this house and the amount it would cost to do so.

"I agree the only useful thing to do with this land would be to build more housing.

"The current derelict state is not pleasing to the eye and something should be done.”

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the developer said: “The existing Hall is in a state of disrepair and its condition is declining.

"The aim of the development proposals detailed in this document are to enable the restoration of the Hall, preserving this significant heritage asset for future generations.”