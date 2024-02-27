Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Angela Stuckey will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April.

Her current salon – Castleford-based Mirrors Hair and Beauty – has been nominated for the Spotlight Salon of the Year award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela said the same high standard of customer service at her Castleford salon will be applied to the Knottingley site.

Salon owner Angela Stuckey is expanding her business by opening a new salon in Knottingley. Picture Scott Merrylees

She said: “I have exceptionally high standards of how I think customers should be treated.

"I talk to everybody that comes in the salon, I ask ‘where are you going after?’ – I love that customer interaction.

"[But] not all customers want to talk and we know how to gauge that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the overall experience – you want to go in and be treated like a king or queen.

Salon owner Angela Stuckey with stylist Rachael Lumb. Angela will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"I’ve got lots of aspirations for this salon.”

Angela said the Knottingley salon will have much to offer, including sunbed treatments, both women’s and men’s hair services and potentially hairdresser training in the future.

She said having the opportunity to gain the qualifications necessary to become a hairdresser from within a salon, rather than on an academic course, allows students to learn how to deal with customers, how to work in a group, and salon standards.