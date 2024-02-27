Award-nominated Castleford business owner has 'lots of aspirations' for new hair and beauty salon opening in Knottingley in April
and live on Freeview channel 276
Angela Stuckey will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April.
Her current salon – Castleford-based Mirrors Hair and Beauty – has been nominated for the Spotlight Salon of the Year award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
Angela said the same high standard of customer service at her Castleford salon will be applied to the Knottingley site.
She said: “I have exceptionally high standards of how I think customers should be treated.
"I talk to everybody that comes in the salon, I ask ‘where are you going after?’ – I love that customer interaction.
"[But] not all customers want to talk and we know how to gauge that.
"It’s the overall experience – you want to go in and be treated like a king or queen.
"I’ve got lots of aspirations for this salon.”
Angela said the Knottingley salon will have much to offer, including sunbed treatments, both women’s and men’s hair services and potentially hairdresser training in the future.
She said having the opportunity to gain the qualifications necessary to become a hairdresser from within a salon, rather than on an academic course, allows students to learn how to deal with customers, how to work in a group, and salon standards.
Angela – who bought her Castleford salon in August 2022 – said she has always liked the hair and beauty industry, and is due to qualify as a hairdresser herself in May this year.