Award-nominated Castleford business owner has 'lots of aspirations' for new hair and beauty salon opening in Knottingley in April

The owner of an award-nominated Castleford business is set to open a new hair and beauty salon in Knottingley.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Angela Stuckey will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April.

Her current salon – Castleford-based Mirrors Hair and Beauty – has been nominated for the Spotlight Salon of the Year award in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Angela said the same high standard of customer service at her Castleford salon will be applied to the Knottingley site.

Salon owner Angela Stuckey is expanding her business by opening a new salon in Knottingley. Picture Scott MerryleesSalon owner Angela Stuckey is expanding her business by opening a new salon in Knottingley. Picture Scott Merrylees
Salon owner Angela Stuckey is expanding her business by opening a new salon in Knottingley. Picture Scott Merrylees

She said: “I have exceptionally high standards of how I think customers should be treated.

"I talk to everybody that comes in the salon, I ask ‘where are you going after?’ – I love that customer interaction.

"[But] not all customers want to talk and we know how to gauge that.

"It’s the overall experience – you want to go in and be treated like a king or queen.

Salon owner Angela Stuckey with stylist Rachael Lumb. Angela will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April. Picture: Scott MerryleesSalon owner Angela Stuckey with stylist Rachael Lumb. Angela will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Salon owner Angela Stuckey with stylist Rachael Lumb. Angela will be opening her second salon – Mirrors@16 – in Knottingley this April. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"I’ve got lots of aspirations for this salon.”

Angela said the Knottingley salon will have much to offer, including sunbed treatments, both women’s and men’s hair services and potentially hairdresser training in the future.

She said having the opportunity to gain the qualifications necessary to become a hairdresser from within a salon, rather than on an academic course, allows students to learn how to deal with customers, how to work in a group, and salon standards.

Angela – who bought her Castleford salon in August 2022 – said she has always liked the hair and beauty industry, and is due to qualify as a hairdresser herself in May this year.

