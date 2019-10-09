Barclays has vowed to protect more than 100 branches from closure - including Hemsworth

Barclays has promised to keep more than 100 of its banks open - with the branch in Hemsworth on the list of those being protected.
Remote branches, and those in places where Barclays is the “last bank in town” will be protected from closure until at least 2021.
The commitment is part of a range of measures taken by the bank to help customers in remote areas keep access to financial services.
A new cashback scheme in 200 locations around the UK will allow Barclays customers to withdraw cash from local businesses where there are no ATMs within 1km.
Barclays is also set to trial new flexible opening hours at several branches, as well as setting up 300 “pop up” branches by the end of 2021.
Adam Rowse, managing director of branch-based banking at Barclay, said, “By maintaining last-in-town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.
“We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.
“We are launching a cashback offering working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter.”
The list of protected branches
Alderley Edge
Bargoed
Barnard Castle
Barnoldswick
Biggin Hill
Bilbrook
Builth Wells
Burnham-on-Crouch
Cadishead
Carnforth
Chalfont St Peter
Cockermouth
Cuffley
Drayton, Norwich
Dunmow
Esher
Flitwick
Guiseley
Haxby
Hemsworth
Heywood
Histon
Holmes Chapel
Hoyland, Nether
Kidsgrove
Knowle
Llandeilo
Pickering
Radlett
Risca
Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Shenfield
South Woodham Ferrers
Southwick
St Ives
Tredegar
Treorchy
Wadebridge
Watton
West Mersea
Whickham
Woburn Sands
Wombourne
Wroxham
Yarm
Ystrad Mynach
Manningtree
Llangollen
Bentham
Keswick
Harleston
Southwold
Bedale
Leyburn
Framlingham
Oundle
Kirkby Stephen
Seahouses
Leiston
Haltwhistle
Stanhope
Middleton-in-Teesdale
Remote branches
Bideford
Brecon
Brigg
Caernarfon
Camborne
Chipping Norton
Cranleigh
Daventry
Deal
Devizes
Driffield
Easingwold
Falmouth
Gainsborough
Heathfield
Helmsley
Helston
Horncastle
Kirkby Lonsdale
Lampeter
Launceston
Leek
Malton
Market Drayton
Mildenhall
Monmouth
Pocklington
Porthmadog
Prudhoe
Pwllheli
Richmond, North Yorkshire
Settle
Shaftesbury
Sheerness
Sleaford
Stow-on-the-Wold
Tenby
Thirsk
Towcester
Ulverston
Welshpool
Whitby
Workington