On Wednesday, October 18, between 1.30pm and 4pm, David will give an insightful talk on his life as one of TV's most prominent antiques experts and provide stories from his extensive career.

He will also be joined by current homeowners at Whitaker Grange to perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the development ‘officially open’, and to kick-start celebrations for the new community that has already been formed.

Retirees, along with friends and family, are invited to attend the event where they can also make the most of a tour of the show apartments at Whitaker Grange, with fizz and light refreshments being served in the communal lounge.

Guests and homeowners will be able to relax and mingle, as well as enjoy live entertainment from Singer, Sandy Smith.

Throughout the day, the McCarthy Stone team will also be on-hand to answer any questions.

Places must be booked in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Lawrence Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome David Harper to officially open our fabulous new development in Ossett.

"Our easy-to-maintain, luxurious apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours.

“David is a brilliant host, and you can expect many interesting stories, facts, and plenty of knowledge and advice from him.”

Whitaker Grange Retirement Living PLUS development has been designed exclusively for an independent lifestyle for the over 70s.

The development boasts two stylish and welcoming communal lounges, well-maintained landscaped gardens, and a handy guest suite for when friends and family come to stay.

For those who may require a little additional help, at Whitaker Grange there is an Estate Manager who oversees the day-to-day running of the development, while an experienced team are on hand 24 hours, 365 days a year to provide tailored support packages to suit individual needs.

Homeowners can also make use of the convenient bistro restaurant, while secure entry systems and 24-hour emergency call points are provided for added peace of mind.