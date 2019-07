Wakefield's Bodycare store has moved to Trinity Walk Shopping Centre.

The beauty and makeup store last month confirmed plans to move from its home in The Ridings Shopping Centre to a new unit in Trinity Walk.

It has now relocated to the Teall Way, in the centre, leaving an empty unit in the Ridings.

A spokesperson for Bodycare said the new unit would "enhance the shopping experience" for customers.

All staff have been transferred to the new shop, and several new vacancies were being advertised.