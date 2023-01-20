Bon A-pet-treat! New independent pet shop to open in Wakefield later this year

The new pet shop, founded by animal lovers and best friends Lily-Rose Barnes, who lives in Wakefield, and Cassy Hill, from Castleford, is due to be unveiled on March 25 .

The shop will be located on Westgate within the city centre.

The pals founded the business to ensure all animals have access to the best quality of care.

Local business partners Lily-Rose Barnes and Cassy Hill's passion for animals inspired their new business venture in Wakefield.

Lily said: "We have both worked with animals for a combined 15+years in both the veterinary industry and pet trade, and pride ourselves on staying up-to-date on scientific research, the community and reports produced.

“We want to set a new standard for selling reptiles and birds to make sure that the correct information, advice and husbandry is given to ensure the best quality of life for any animal, no matter it's size or species.”

The shop will cater for general pets including dogs, cats and rodents/small mammals but will also hold a large stock for reptiles and birds.

The business partners have a variety of plans for when the shop opens and aim for the location to become a paws-itive space for animals, and their owners, within the community.

Lily continued: “We are community oriented and want to support other local businesses.

