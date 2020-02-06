Boots apologises after failing to pay seasonal staff in Pontefract for over a month

Health and beauty retailer Boots have apologised after failing to pay some of their seasonal staff for over a month.

Staff at Boots' Pontefract branch contacted the Express earlier this week to say they had still not been paid for work completed over the Christmas period.

It is understood that the issue affected workers who had been employed on temporary contracts over the festive season. Some had been opted to be paid weekly, but have not received a single payment since starting in early December, they said.

One woman claimed her daughter had been left more than £800 out of pocket after completing her contracted hours, which finished in early January.

In a statement, Boots apologised for the delay and said they would pay their staff in the coming days.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this delay. We have been in contact with the affected colleagues to resolve this, and the final amounts are due to be paid on Friday.”