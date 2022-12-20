Brand new Hong Kong inspired bubble waffle shop opens in The Ridings Centre in Wakefield
OISHI has opened its doors for the first time to the Wakefield public.
The new business, which can be found in the The Ridings Centre’s upper mall, serves traditional Hong Kong style bubble waffles alongside Italian sodas.
Customers can pick from a list of special waffles or create their own by picking from the variety of toppings.
Specials include “Strawberry Delight”, a bubble waffle filled with whipped cream, blackberries, strawberries and chocolate spread, and “Sweet Dreams”, a whipped cream filled waffle with kitkat chunks, chocolate sticks, marshmallows and sweets.
The store celebrated its opening by offering a free drink with any purchased waffle.
A spokesperson from The Ridings said: “OISHI joined us at 10am yesterday (Monday) serving traditional bubble waffles and Italian sodas. Please visit and show your support!”
OISHI will be open daily between 10am and 5pm, with prices starting from £4.