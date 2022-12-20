News you can trust since 1852
Brand new Hong Kong inspired bubble waffle shop opens in The Ridings Centre in Wakefield

OISHI has opened its doors for the first time to the Wakefield public.

By Kara McKune
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The new business, which can be found in the The Ridings Centre’s upper mall, serves traditional Hong Kong style bubble waffles alongside Italian sodas.

Customers can pick from a list of special waffles or create their own by picking from the variety of toppings.

Specials include “Strawberry Delight”, a bubble waffle filled with whipped cream, blackberries, strawberries and chocolate spread, and “Sweet Dreams”, a whipped cream filled waffle with kitkat chunks, chocolate sticks, marshmallows and sweets.

OISHI can be found in The Ridings shopping centre, Wakefield.
The store celebrated its opening by offering a free drink with any purchased waffle.

A spokesperson from The Ridings said: “OISHI joined us at 10am yesterday (Monday) serving traditional bubble waffles and Italian sodas. Please visit and show your support!”

OISHI will be open daily between 10am and 5pm, with prices starting from £4.

OISHI opened its doors to the public yesterday.
