Building up a reputation!

RICS Awards showcase most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, buildings, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The projects – including new flood defence scheme, town hall restoration, new university buildings and park & ride scheme – will be judged by an expert judging

panel.

Among the region’s short-listed schemes are building projects from Wakefield, Leeds, York, Hull, Barnsley, Skipton and Humber Estuary.

They include The Glass-works in Barnsley, Skipton Town Hall, Sir William Henry Bragg Building at Leeds, Hessle Foreshore Tidal De-fence Scheme by University of Hull and £35 million mixed used Development Hudson Quarter scheme in York.

All winners will compete at national grand final in London on October 21.

1. Skipton Town Hall Heritage category Photo Sales

2. Barnsley Glassworks Community Benefit category Photo Sales

3. Sir William Henry Bragg Building University of Leeds Heritage category Photo Sales

4. Hudson Quarter Scheme York Commercial Development category Photo Sales