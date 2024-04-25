Businesses in Wakefield, Hemsworth and Pontefract shortlisted at Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024
Syhiba Restaurant in Wakefield is shortlisted in the Curry Restaurant of the Year category for West Yorkshire, while Royal Spice in Wakefield and The Gandhi Spice in Ossett have both been shortlisted in the Voter’s Choice Best Restaurant of the Year for West Yorkshire category.
Ramzey’s and Zaikas, both in Wakefield, have been shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category, while Shabs Indian Kitchen in Hemsworth has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Takeaway of the Year category.
Amirah Spice in Wakefield has been shortlisted in the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year category, while Syhiba in Wakefield is also shortlisted in the Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year category, along with the Tulsi Indian Restaurant in Pontefract.
Mumbai Boss in Wakefield is shortlisted in the Kitchen of the Year category and the Amaia Restaurant in Wakefield is shortlisted in the Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year category.