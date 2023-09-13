Butternut Box shows commitment to Doncaster with 133,606 sq ft expansion
As part of the agreement, Tritax Symmetry has agreed to extend Butternut Box’s current lease on the 151,388 sq ft facility (unit one) by a further eight years to 20 years.
The facilities will be used for the storage, fulfilment and distribution of Butternut Box's fresh dog food and treats and follows the customer’s recent announcement detailing its £280m investment from new and existing investors.
Butternut Box’s decision to take unit three marks the final letting at the park and comes after B&Q signed up to a 430,000 sq ft design and build facility last March. A final 1.2-acre plot available is for sale/to let.
Joseph Skinner, associate development director at Tritax Symmetry, commented: “As an existing Tritax customer, we pleased to further develop our relationship with Butternut Box and support its ongoing growth.
"Symmetry Park has quickly established itself a major employment location, creating high quality new roles for the local area and we’d like to thank both our customers and the Council for working closely with us from start to finish.”
David Nolan at Butternut Box continued: “In 2020, we took the bold decision to move our entire operation in-house with the option of committing to future expansion. We’re excited to now be in a position to exercise that option. The 20-year lease and the regearing of the lease on our existing building demonstrates the confidence we have in Symmetry Park Doncaster as the best location for our business.”