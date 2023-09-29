CAMRA Good Beer Guide: These are the 18 Wakefield and Pontefract pubs featured in the new 2024 edition

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide has revealed which pubs and breweries across the district have joined the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

The guide is celebrating its 51st edition with a cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The Good Beer Guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, surveys 4,500 across the nation and helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

As well as covering 396 of the very best pubs across Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers.

Within West Yorkshire, 132 pubs have been featured, with 20 new pub entries and one new brewery entry.

The guide also notes the breweries lost, with a net loss of 14 breweries across Yorkshire – one of these being in West Yorkshire.

The story is the same across the UK, as although the guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed.

This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, showing an increase in the pub trade which has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Here are the 18 pubs throughout Wakefield and the five towns that are featured in the new edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

Harry's 107B Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL

The Black Rock 19 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PQ

Wakefield Labour Club 18 Vicarage St S, Wakefield WF1 1QX