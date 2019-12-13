Care home that’s ‘not always safe and caring’ told to improve by health watchdog

A care home in Normanton has been told to improve by the health watchdog.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Attlee Court, on Attlee Road, and decided the home was “not always” safe, effective, caring, responsive, or well-led.

At the home’s previous inspection, in April this year, inspectors rated the service “inadequate” in terms of safety.

Awarding its rating of “require improvement”, the report by the CQC said: “Improvements had been made in relation to systems for managing risks to people’s health and wellbeing although staff did not always follow the detail in people’s risk assessments.

“People told us they felt safe at the service.

“Systems for managing medicines had improved and were safe. Care records were inconsistent. This had been identified by the registered manager as being largely due to a mixture of electronic and paper based records.

“At the time of the inspection work was ongoing to revert to an entirely paper based system.”

The CQC said it would request an action plan from bosses at the home to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety.

It said would work alongside the provider and Wakefield Council to monitor progress.

It added: “This service has been in special measures since January 2018.

“During this inspection the provider demonstrated that improvements have been made.

“The service is no longer rated as inadequate overall or in any of the key questions. Therefore, this service is no longer in special measures.

“We will return to visit as per our re-inspection programme.

“If we receive any concerning information we may inspect sooner.”