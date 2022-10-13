The Yorkshire-based housebuilders are celebrating Halloween by offering one lucky winner the chance to donate £1,000 to their chosen charity.

To get involved, simply decorate or carve a pumpkin and bring it to The Grange, Wakefield City Centre by 5pm on October 30.

Upon delivering the pumpkin, share the details of your chosen Wakefield charity and contact details.

Stonebridge Homes is offering a £1,000 donation to a Wakefield charity of choice to the winner.

The competition runs from the 24 – 30 October 2022.

Chris Kelly, Head of Sales at Stonebridge Homes, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are passionate about investing in and supporting the local areas in which we build homes and establish flourishing new communities.