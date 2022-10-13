Carve a pumpkin and win £1,000 for your chosen Wakefield charity!
Stonebridge Homes is offering somebody the chance to win £1,000 for their chosen Wakefield charity by carving a pumpkin.
The Yorkshire-based housebuilders are celebrating Halloween by offering one lucky winner the chance to donate £1,000 to their chosen charity.
To get involved, simply decorate or carve a pumpkin and bring it to The Grange, Wakefield City Centre by 5pm on October 30.
Upon delivering the pumpkin, share the details of your chosen Wakefield charity and contact details.
The competition runs from the 24 – 30 October 2022.
Chris Kelly, Head of Sales at Stonebridge Homes, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are passionate about investing in and supporting the local areas in which we build homes and establish flourishing new communities.
“We are delighted to be able to offer a charity in Wakefield the chance to win £1,000, and we are so excited to see some of the spooky pumpkin creations!”