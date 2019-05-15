Cash for the Wakefield community as business club ‘gives back’

Cash amounts from funds raised by local business people and residents, were handed out to schools and groups at a special presentation evening.

The handouts of between £200 and £500 were given to 21 recipients, from the charity account of the Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club.

All recipients had applied for support, after seeing an invitation for bids in the Wakefield Express.

The money is raised through various events including the Horbury Show and Santa’s sleigh.

Club President Alan Hudders said: “The club members are also members of this, our local community, and the majority of the money we work to raise each year comes from our community.

“It is right therefore that it should be mainly returned to good causes here.

“The invitation to bid for funding enables us to learn more about the excellent work being carried out by others in the area and to hopefully make a positive contribution to their efforts.”

There was also the opportunity for networking among the many groups and organisations represented.

A full list of recipients can be viewed on the Rotary Club website www.phoenixrotary.co.uk. Six grants went to schools, five to community groups which tackle the problems of the financially disadvantaged, seven to organisations providing youth sports or other social activities, one to adult sport and two to groups tackling disability issues.

A Paul Harris Fellowship award was made to Roger Parkinson BEM in recognition of his contribution to the ecology of Wakefield District, within a number of different projects.